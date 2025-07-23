5 Russian generals suspected of involvement in shelling of deoccupied Kherson region. Over 100 people killed

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported in absentia about suspicion of war crimes to Russian generals who, according to the investigation, commanded the shelling of the right-bank Kherson region, which killed more than 100 people.



This was reported by the press service of SBU.

According to the case materials, it concerns:

former commander of the “Dnieper” Group of Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, Colonel General Oleg Makarevich (he held this position until the fall of 2023);

(he held this position until the fall of 2023); Chief of Staff — First Deputy Commander of the “Dnieper” Group of Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, Major General Vladimir Omelyanovich ;

; Commander of the 22nd Army Corps of the Coastal Troops of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, Lieutenant General Arkady Marzoev ;

; Chief of Staff — First Deputy Commander of the 22nd Army Corps of the Coastal Troops of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, Major General Viktor Bedryk ;

; Chief of Missile Forces and Artillery of the 22nd Army Corps of the Coastal Troops of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, Colonel Mykola Goraychuk.

According to the investigation, during January — October 2023, they commanded artillery strikes on civilian buildings on the right bank of the Kherson region. At that time, residential buildings, schools, hospitals, and critical infrastructure were under attack.

Then the Russians launched attacks from the temporarily occupied territories of the left-bank Kherson region and used multiple launch rocket systems, self-propelled artillery installations, and towed large-caliber howitzers.

At least 113 local residents, including three children, were killed in the enemy attacks. More than 280 people, including minors, were injured to varying degrees.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.