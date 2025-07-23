“Mirage” fighter jet crash in Volyn — law enforcement officers reveal new details

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has launched a pre-trial investigation into the crash of a “Mirage-2000” military aircraft in Volyn.

This is reported by the press service of the department.

The accident occurred on the evening of July 22 at one of the regionʼs airfields while performing a combat flight mission.

It is preliminary established that after takeoff the pilot reported a critical electronics failure to the flight controller. The plane crashed in a deserted area and sank in a flooded crater in a swampy area. No casualties or damage on the ground were avoided.

The pilot ejected in time and was found by a search and rescue team. The servicemanʼs condition is stable and he was provided with the necessary assistance.

The incident was classified under Part 2 of Article 416 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of flight rules or preparation for them, which caused a disaster.

Investigators have now inspected the scene, seized official documentation and other physical evidence, and questioned witnesses. Interrogations of responsible people, technical examinations, and analysis and decoding of data from the flight recorder are planned.

The investigation will also examine the technical condition of the aircraft, compliance with flight preparation regulations, and the effectiveness of control by those responsible.

In parallel, an internal investigation is underway at the military unit to establish all the causes and conditions that could have led to the accident.

