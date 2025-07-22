The Hague court lifted the seizure of “Gazprom” assets

A court in The Hague has lifted the seizure of assets of Russian energy giant “Gazprom” in the Netherlands.

Reuters writes about this.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

The decision, adopted last week, states that it concerns “Gazprom” shares in gas production companies Wintershall Noordzee and “Gazprom” International Projects BV.

The arrest was made as part of two separate cases initiated by the Ukrainian companies Slavutych-Invest and Zhnyva due to losses caused by Russiaʼs actions in Ukraine.

A Dutch court ruled that the seizure of “Gazprom” assets may violate the principle of state immunity, according to which the courts of one country do not have the authority to review the actions of another state or its institutions.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.