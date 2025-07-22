The Hague court lifted the seizure of “Gazprom” assets

A court in The Hague has lifted the seizure of assets of Russian energy giant “Gazprom” in the Netherlands.
Reuters writes about this.
The decision, adopted last week, states that it concerns “Gazprom” shares in gas production companies Wintershall Noordzee and “Gazprom” International Projects BV.
The arrest was made as part of two separate cases initiated by the Ukrainian companies Slavutych-Invest and Zhnyva due to losses caused by Russiaʼs actions in Ukraine.
A Dutch court ruled that the seizure of “Gazprom” assets may violate the principle of state immunity, according to which the courts of one country do not have the authority to review the actions of another state or its institutions.
