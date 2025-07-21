Hundreds of thousands of ammunition and money for drones. The Minister of Defense spoke about the results of “Ramstein”

During the “Ramstein” format meeting, the United States, together with NATO, initiated a new mechanism that would allow European countries to purchase American weapons for Ukraine, and they, in turn, declared their willingness to participate in financing.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

Germany will be one of the first to join this initiative and will transfer five Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine. It will also transfer more than 200 000 shells for the Gepard systems. At the same time, Berlin is financing the purchase of Ukrainian long-range drones.

Canada will finance the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex through the "Danish model", and is also allocating 20 million Canadian dollars for the maintenance of Ukrainian tanks.

The Netherlands will invest €200 million in interceptor drones and €125 million in maintenance of F-16 fighters. Meanwhile, Norway has allocated a total of €1 billion for the purchase of drones in 2025, of which €400 million will go to purchases from the Ukrainian defense industry.

Sweden is preparing a new military aid package, which will include air defense, artillery, and other equipment.

This "Ramstein" was organized by the British Defense Minister John Healy and the German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. It was attended by 52 countries and organizations.

The Ukrainian delegation was represented by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Oleksandr Syrsky, Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov, Head of GUR Kyrylo Budanov, First Deputy Defense Minister Serhiy Boev, and other representatives of the security and defense sector.

