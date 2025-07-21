The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has admitted the Russian womenʼs national chess team to the World Team Championship in neutral status.

This is stated on the organizationʼs website.

"In accordance with FIDEʼs policy of following the IOCʼs recommendations and in line with the practices followed by several international sports federations — such as World Aquatics, the International Fencing Federation and the International Gymnastics Federation — the FIDE Council has approved the participation of a team of athletes of Russian nationality in the 2025 Womenʼs World Team Championship under the FIDE flag, subject to receiving a letter of no objection from the IOC," the organization noted.

They added that the decision is based on the precedent set by a FIDE resolution in January 2025, which allowed neutral teams from vulnerable groups (youth and players with disabilities) to participate in team competitions. All such participants must compete without national symbols, in full compliance with IOC policy.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that a Russian fencer who was Putinʼs election confidant had been allowed to compete in the World Championships.

