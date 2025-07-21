Prosecutors from the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office have reported suspicions to the CEO of the Russian state corporation “Rostec” and a well-known Russian businessman — the president of the CSKA football club (Moscow) — of encroaching on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO).

PGO does not name the suspects, but the position of CEO of “Rostec” is currently held by Sergei Chemezov, and the president of CSKA is Evgeniy Giner.

According to the investigation, in 2019, the suspects assisted the top political leadership of the Russian Federation in establishing Russian control over the territory and population of occupied Crimea in the energy sector.

This was done to ensure the generation of electricity for military units and subdivisions involved in the armed aggression against Ukraine. This involved the construction and commissioning of the Balaklava (Sevastopol combined heat and power plant) and the Tavria (Simferopol combined heat and power plant) TPPs.

The suspects also added the L. N. Koshkin Automatic Services Design Bureau to the list of organizations that joined the unified procurement regulations of the “Rostec” state corporation to manufacture cartridges and supply technologies and equipment for their production.

The CEO of “Rostec” reported to the Russian Prime Minister on the state corporationʼs work in 2022 on the official YouTube channel of the Russian government, justifying Russiaʼs armed aggression against Ukraine. He was additionally declared under suspicion.

