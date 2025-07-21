Russia attacked Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Kharkiv. One person died in the capital

On the night of July 21, Ukraine came under a combined massive Russian strike. In Kyiv, there were reports of casualties, for Ivano-Frankivsk it was the largest attack since the start of the full-scale invasion, and in Kharkiv, fires broke out due to hits.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, the mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk Ruslan Martsinkiv and the mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov.

A person died in the capital due to the attack. In the Shevchenkivsky district, one person was injured, and another person was rescued by emergency services. In the Darnytsky district, a man was hospitalized with multiple injuries. According to the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tkachenko, a total of two people were injured in the attack on the capital.

In the Shevchenkivsky district, a balcony on the first floor of a 10-story residential building caught fire after being hit by UAV debris. The fire, which covered an area of 150 m², has already been contained.

Russian shelling damaged the above-ground part of the “Lukyanivska” metro station, temporarily closing it to entry and exit. The station is now operating as a shelter. There is no fire at the station, and the enemy attack did not damage the underground facilities.

In Darnytsky district, fires broke out in the territory of a garage cooperative and in a preschool educational institution. In Dniprovsky district, commercial buildings caught fire. The fire was localized to an area of 500 m2. In Svyatoshynsky district, garages caught fire due to falling debris from a UAV. Rescuers continue to work at the scene.

Ivano-Frankivsk with rockets and "Shahed" drones. In one of the villages of the community, there are reports of victims — they are in light condition. In three villages, the combined shelling damaged the infrastructure, the extent of the destruction is now being clarified.

In Kharkiv, 11 hits were recorded — the Russians were striking in the Kyivskyi district. Kharkiv was attacked with “Shahed” and “Geran-2” drones.

A large-scale fire broke out in the city at night after the first strikes. Later, one of the arrivals was recorded near a high-rise building. A fire also broke out nearby, as well as at a civilian enterprise. The shelling broke out windows in one of the residential buildings, damaged the road, tram tracks, and power lines.

