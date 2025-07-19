Russia attacked Ukraine with 35 missiles and over 300 drones. How many did the air defense shoot down?

On the night of July 19, Russia attacked Ukraine with 344 drones and 35 missiles of various types. Ukrainian air defense shot down 185 drones and 23 missiles, but there were also direct hits.



This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

That night, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with the following weapons:

344 UAVs (almost 200 of them were “Shahed” drones). They were launched from such Russian destinations as Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

12 “Iskander-M”/KN-23 ballistic missiles. The launches were from the Voronezh, Kursk, Rostov regions, as well as from the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea.

8 “Iskander-K” cruise missiles. Launch area — Millerovo.

15 Kh-101 cruise missiles. They were launched from the airspace of the Saratov region of the Russian Federation.

According to the Air Force, the air defense shot down 185 "Shahed" drones, 7 “Iskander-M”/KN-23 ballistic missiles, 7 “Iskander-K” cruise missiles, and 9 Kh-101 cruise missiles.

In addition, 7 more cruise missiles and 129 simulator drones were lost or suppressed by electronic warfare. There were hits of 5 missiles and 30 strike UAVs in 12 locations, as well as the fall of downed ones in 7 locations.

Consequences of the attack

The Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kherson, Volyn, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa and Zhytomyr regions were affected.

A woman was killed and six others were injured in Odesa, including a child. According to preliminary data, the Russian Federation attacked the city with more than 20 drones.

Critical infrastructure was damaged in Sumy, leaving several thousand families without electricity.

