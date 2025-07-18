Babel sources: GUR specialists launched a cyberattack on “Gazprom”

On July 17, GUR cyber specialists attacked the network infrastructure of Russiaʼs “Gazprom”.

This was reported to Babel by sources in GUR.

According to an intelligence source, as a result of the operation, access to “Gazprom” information system was disabled for almost 20 000 system administrators.

In addition, malicious software was installed on “Gazprom” servers — it will continue to destroy data from “Gazprom” information system.

Also destroyed were:

backup copies of “Gazprom” information system data;

databases of approximately 390 subsidiaries of “Gazprom” and its branches, including “Gazprom Teplo Energo”, “Gazprom Obl Energo”, “Gazprom Energozbyt” and hundreds of others;

data from 1C server clusters (10 extremely high-capacity servers) along with all files (contracts, orders, instructions) of “Gazprom” and its subsidiaries;

data from auxiliary systems (data protection, server control, administration, and much more);

databases of pipeline analytics systems, valves, sensors, pumps, etc. Servers with analytics of SCADA systems responsible for managing technical infrastructure have been removed;

operating systems on available servers;

BIOS is corrupted (servers will not turn on and will require physical intervention to resume operation).

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.