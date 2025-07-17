Ukraine reports suspicions against colonel who commanded attack on Odesa in 2024. 8 people died then

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported in absentia suspicion of a war crime to the Russian colonel who commanded the “Iskander” attack on Odesa on April 29, 2024. 8 people died then, including a child.

This was reported to SBU.

The investigation established that the shelling was commanded by Russian Colonel Yevgenii Lederer, who at the time headed the 12th Missile Brigade of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation.

It was he who ordered his subordinates to use ballistic weapons on the civilian infrastructure of Odesa. Then the city was attacked with an “Iskander-M” operational-tactical missile system with a cluster warhead.

The missile was launched from the area of the village of Novoselivske, in temporarily occupied Crimea. A few minutes later, the munition exploded in the air over Odesa.

Then one of the cityʼs recreational areas, a popular place for locals to relax, came under attack. In addition to the eight victims, 23 people were injured in the shelling.

