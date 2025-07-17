Two soldiers shot dead at a training center in the Chernihiv region

Yesterday, July 16, two servicemen were killed on the territory of a training center in the Chernihiv region.
This is reported by the Chernihiv region police.
On Wednesday, law enforcement received information that during the shooting, a cadet fired several times from an automatic weapon at the military instructors. They died from their wounds.
The suspect in the crime was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Data on the incident was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations under Clause 1, Part 2, Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — intentional murder of two or more people. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.
