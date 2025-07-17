Two soldiers shot dead at a training center in the Chernihiv region

Yesterday, July 16, two servicemen were killed on the territory of a training center in the Chernihiv region.

This is reported by the Chernihiv region police.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

On Wednesday, law enforcement received information that during the shooting, a cadet fired several times from an automatic weapon at the military instructors. They died from their wounds.

The suspect in the crime was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Data on the incident was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations under Clause 1, Part 2, Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — intentional murder of two or more people. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.