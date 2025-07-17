The Book Country Festival will be held in Kyiv at the end of September

The fourth Book Country festival will be held at the Exhibition Center in Kyiv on September 25-28.

The organizers of the event told Suspilne about this.

This time, the central theme of the book festival was the autumn harvest as a symbol of the seasonʼs results and literary achievements.

The area in front of the first pavilion of the Exhibition Center will be transformed into an autumn garden with giant fruit photo zones.

The central focus will be a large-scale book fair, which will bring together leading publishers, bookstores, and independent authors.

This season, the festival will introduce a section for illustrators and artists for the first time, which will include exhibitions, photo projects, and thematic events. "Family Readings" will also be held.

In total, almost 300 events are planned: book presentations and discussions, meetings with authors, and autograph sessions.

