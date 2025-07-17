The Ministry of Defense has simplified the rules for using drones

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has approved changes to four key orders on the use of drones, canceling requirements that were irrelevant during the war.

This was reported by the press service of the department.

In particular, the requirements for flights and maintenance of drones have been simplified. Now the rules for flights by state aviation unmanned aerial systems will not apply to single-use UAVs of all types and classes, as well as Class I UAVs of the "micro" and "mini" categories. Most types of UAVs are not subject to mandatory inclusion in the register of state aircraft.

Also, now, Class I drone control personnel do not need to undergo a mandatory flight medical examination to determine fitness to fly. Admission to operate UAVs is granted by order of the unit commander. The rules for medical support of state aviation flights do not apply to Class I UAV crews.

“The norms were brought into line with the realities of modern warfare. The orders adopted before the full-scale invasion contained rules that were impossible to fulfill due to the high intensity of combat operations, the large number of different types of UAVs, and the rapid change in the technologies for their use. Some of them not only did not correspond to reality, but were also dangerous. For example, there was a requirement to place operators’ contact details on drones,” explains Yulia Marushevska, head of the Ministry of Defense’s Office of Changes.

