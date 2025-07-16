More than 20% of 18-year-old participants in the “eBook” program have not purchased any books

As of July 1, 18-year-old Ukrainians have already spent UAH 91.5 million on books within the “eBook” program.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Book Institute (UBI).

The UBI estimated that 64.9% of the programʼs users are young women, and 35.1% are young men.

Books were mainly purchased in online bookstores (62.18% of the amount or UAH 56 million). 37.82% were purchased in 277 stationary bookstores throughout Ukraine (UAH 34.6 million).

Since March, there have been 3 000 new applications under the program every week.

At the same time, 20.12% of participants did not buy a single book. The UBI reminded that the money is valid for 3 months from the moment of enrollment. Unused funds are returned to the program and transferred to the next 18-year-old applicants.

“eBook” program

"eBook" is a state support program under which Ukrainians who have reached the age of 18 can, upon reaching the age of majority, receive state assistance for the purchase of books within a year.

The amount of this assistance is UAH 908.4. You can apply for the program from the day a person turns 18 until the day they turn 19, and the funds can be used within three months exclusively to purchase paper, electronic, and audio books in Ukrainian in bookstores and publishing houses participating in the program.

