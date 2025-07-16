The Verkhovna Rada supported the draft law on amendments to the 2025 state budget

On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada supported draft law No. 13439-3 on amendments to the 2025 state budget.

This was reported by Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a member of parliament from the “Voice” party.

According to him, the document was supported by 257 parliamentarians in the first reading. The project proposes to increase defense spending by UAH 412.4 billion, of which 215.9 billion will go to the purchase and production of weapons and military equipment in Ukraine.

List of main areas of expenditure:

Ministry of Defense — UAH 311 billion;

Ministry of Internal Affairs — UAH 84 billion;

Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense — UAH 4.5 billion;

Security Service of Ukraine — UAH 1.6 billion;

State Security Department — UAH 505 million;

State Special Communications Service — UAH 64.5 million.

Another UAH 10.8 billion will be allocated for the security and defense sector through a special fund. An additional UAH 26 billion have been set aside for a reserve fund to cover unforeseen and urgent expenses, the Ministry of Finance says.

The new norm also provides that from August 1, 2025, 10% of the income tax, which is currently credited to the Kyiv budget, will be credited to the state budget reserve fund.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.