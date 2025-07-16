EU expands sanctions against Russia for destabilization in the European Union and Ukraine

On July 15, the EU Council decided to impose additional sanctions against nine people and six organizations responsible for Russiaʼs destabilizing activities abroad, including through manipulation of information and interference in the politics of other countries.

This was reported by the press service of the Council of the EU.

The Russian Television and Radio Broadcasting Network, as well as its CEO and director of the department for coordinating the development of communications infrastructure in the new territories, were sanctioned. The network plays a key role in replacing Ukrainian broadcasters in the occupied territories, suppressing dissent, imposing Russian policies on the local population, and delegitimizing the Ukrainian government in these territories.

The sanctions list also mentions the 841st Separate Electronic Warfare Center and two of its senior officers who manage operations in the Kaliningrad region. Disruptions to GNSS signals in a number of European countries have been linked to electronic activity from Kaliningrad, including jamming and signal substitution, which particularly affects the Baltic states and civil aviation.

In addition, the EU imposed sanctions on the BRICS Journalists Association, the Anti-Repression Foundation, and the Center for Geopolitical Expertise. The first two organizations were created by Evgeniy Prigozhin and participated in numerous FIMI operations against France and Ukraine, including a campaign accusing French soldiers of kidnapping children in Niger after a military coup in 2023.

The Center for Geopolitical Expertise, created by the author of “Russian World” Alexander Dugin, is responsible for disinformation campaigns against Ukrainian interests, discrediting Western politicians, and attempts to influence elections in Western countries.

The list included a GRU officer, several propagandists, as well as Evgeniy Shevchenko and his web company Tigerweb, which distributed pro-Russian content in several Western countries, including France.

Currently, EU sanctions imposed in connection with Russiaʼs destabilizing activities cover 47 individuals and 15 entities. Their assets in the EU are frozen and they are prohibited from providing finances or economic resources, either directly or indirectly. In addition, the sanctioned individuals are prohibited from entering and transiting through the EU.

