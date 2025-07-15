Babel sources: GUR paralyzed the work of one of the largest UAV manufacturers in Russia

Cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR), with the support of the Ukrainian Cyber Alliance and the BO Team group, attacked the network and server infrastructure of the Gaskar Integration company, one of the largest suppliers of drones for the Russian army.

Babel was informed about this by intelligence sources.

This resulted in 47 TB of technical information about the production of Russian drones. Among the stolen data are confidential questionnaires of company employees and complete technical documentation about the production of drones, which has already been transferred to the relevant specialists of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

During the attack, cyber experts destroyed all information on the manufacturerʼs servers, including 10 TB of backup copies of materials.

In addition, the Internet, production and accounting programs are not working at the enterprise, and the work of the Gaskar companyʼs development center is paralyzed. All doors at the drone production plant are blocked, and employees are forced to use fire exits.

