Special Tribunal and suspension of participation in the Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines. The President signed the laws

On July 15, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed two bills, namely: No. 0328 on the ratification of the agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression and No. 0329 on the suspension of the Ottawa Convention on Anti-Personnel Mines for Ukraine.

Zelenskyʼs signature is not yet displayed on the draft law cards, but he himself reported that he had already signed the documents.

"Thanks to steps to use certain types of weapons, in particular anti-personnel mines, we will be able to achieve at least parity in the forces and means necessary to protect against Russian aggression. Russia has never been a party to the Ottawa Convention and has never taken honest steps within the framework of any arms reduction policy or humanization of weapons use practices," the president emphasized.

He added that he has already instructed government officials to urgently work on and adopt all bylaws to implement these laws.

The presidentʼs signature was preceded by decisions of parliamentarians. Thus, on July 15, the Verkhovna Rada supported the suspension of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Production and Use of Anti-Personnel Mines for Ukraine. The Convention is suspended for Ukraine until the complete cessation of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Also at the meeting, deputies ratified by 323 votes the Agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.