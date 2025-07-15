The Verkhovna Rada approved the extension of martial law and general mobilization. This is the 16th time

On Tuesday, July 15, the Verkhovna Rada approved the extension of martial law and general mobilization for the sixteenth time.

This was reported by Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a member of parliament from the “Voice” party.

He noted that Bill No. 13471 on the extension of martial law was supported by 320 parliamentarians, while Oleksiy Honcharenko, a representative of the “European Solidarity” political force, was against it.

304 MPs voted for the extension of mobilization (draft law No. 13472 ), Honcharenko was against, and MP from the “Servant of the People” party Heorhiy Mazurashu abstained. Both documents will enter into force on August 7 and will be valid for 90 days — until November 5, 2025.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion , martial law has been imposed in Ukraine and general mobilization has been declared. Conscripts are prohibited from traveling abroad, with certain exceptions. Men aged 18–60 may be called up for service if they do not have legal grounds for deferment or exclusion from military service.

