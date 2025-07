The Air Defense Forces shot down 178 Shahed drones on the night of July 15.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, the Russians launched 267 drones over Ukraine overnight, including approximately 200 Shahed. Another 66 drone simulators were lost in the field.

23 UAV hits were recorded in 7 locations, and debris fell in 9 more locations.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

