Denmark to provide satellite communications to Ukrainian military for the first time

Denmark will for the first time provide satellite services to the Ukrainian army through the European Defence Agency (EDA).

This was reported by the Danish Ministry of Defense.

The assistance includes solutions that give Ukraine better access to stable and secure satellite communications. The Danish Ministry of Defense says that this is exactly the type of assistance that Ukraine has requested. Ukraine will receive special terminals.

"The terminals will provide a reliable and secure connection, which can be crucial for the successful conduct of combat operations," they emphasized.

The European Defense Agency expects that other EU countries will follow this path and consider the possibility of similar assistance.

In March, when relations between the United States and Ukraine were tense amid the feud between Zelensky and Trump in the White House, as well as the mineral deal, the question arose whether Ukraine would be cut off from Starlink. The United States assured that it would not, but Ukraine was looking for alternatives.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.