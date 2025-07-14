Filming has begun on a new Harry Potter series, set to premiere in 2027

Filming has begun on HBOʼs new Harry Potter series, which is being filmed at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, UK.

HBO reported the start of filming.

Each of the seven Harry Potter books will have its own season. According to Variety, the first season will continue filming until spring 2026, before a short break before production on the second season begins.

The channel also revealed that Rory Wilmot has been cast as Neville Longbottom, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Louise Briley as Madame Trick, and Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander.

From left to right: Rory Wilmot, Amos Kitson, Louise Braley and Anton Lesser

It is known that the main characters Harry, Hermione and Ron will be played by young actors Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout. Draco Malfoy — Harryʼs bitter enemy — will be played by Lois Pratt.

Actor and musician Johnny Flynn will play his father Lucius Malfoy. Molly Weasley will be played by Catherine Parkinson, and Harry Potterʼs guardians Petunia and Vernon Dursley will be played by Bel Powley and Daniel Rigby.

Bertie Carvel will play Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge. And the three Gryffindors — Seamus Finnigan, Parvati Patil, and Lavender Brown — will be played by Leo Earley, Alessia Leoni, and Sienna Musa, respectively.

Earlier, HBO officially confirmed the main adult cast of the new Harry Potter series. So, actor John Lithgow will play the headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry Albus Dumbledore. Paapa Essiedu will play the potions professor Severus Snape, and author Janet McTeer will play the dean of the Gryffindor faculty Minerva McGonagall. Gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid will be played by Nick Frost. Professor Quirinus Quirrell will be played by Luke Tallon, and Hogwarts Headmaster Argus Filch will be played by Paul Whitehouse.

The series is described as a “faithful adaptation” of J.K. Rowling’s original books. The author is serving as an executive producer on the project. The series will air on the revamped HBO Max streaming service.

