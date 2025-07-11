Babel sources: A pipeline supplying the Russian military-industrial complex exploded in Russia. Losses exceed a million dollars

A pipeline supplying the Russian military-industrial complex exploded in Russia on the evening of July 10. The explosion occurred in the town of Langepas, in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug of the Tyumen Region of the Russian Federation. A large-scale fire then broke out.

This was reported to Babel by sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The special operation destroyed a section of a large gas pipeline that serves Russian military-industrial enterprises in the Chelyabinsk, Orenburg, and Sverdlovsk regions.

According to the source, the damaged gas pipeline could have transported 2.6 billion cubic meters of gas per year. The distance between the compressor stations is about 20 kilometers, so the two pipes affected by the explosions contained almost 4,112,000 m³ of gas. The price of 1,000 m³ of gas is currently about $350, so the amount of damage caused at one time alone is at least $1.3 million.

A source at the GUR says that the restoration and testing of the gas pipeline will take about a month. The pipes are damaged in a swampy area, so repairs will be difficult, and by this time, the volume of gas supply will be reduced to 25 million m³. As a result, indirect losses will reach almost $76 million.

This is the second such incident in the past week. The Russian gas pipeline "Vladivostok", which provides gas supply to individual units of the 155th Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet of the Russian Armed Forces, exploded on July 5.

