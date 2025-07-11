Ukrainian Defense Forces Strike Russian Aircraft Plant and Air Defense Missile Manufacturing Plant

On July 11, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, struck a Russian aircraft factory and an enterprise manufacturing air defense missiles.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is the Voronin Lukhovitsy Aviation Plant, a branch of RSK MiG JSC. This plant does everything: from processing parts to final assembly, air testing and transfer of MiG combat aircraft to Russia. Explosions and fires are recorded on the territory of the enterprise.

The SBS also attacked the Shipunov Instrument Design Bureau, which specializes in the manufacture of missiles for the enemyʼs anti-aircraft missile and anti-aircraft missile-gun complexes (AMC/AMGK).

There were explosions here, after the attack, smoke was recorded over the industrial area, as well as the movement of ambulances and fire engines in the direction of the attacked target. The results of the attack are being clarified.

