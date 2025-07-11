Law enforcement officers uncover large weapons cache in Kharkiv. Russians prepared it for sabotage

Counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), together with the State Bureau of Investigation, uncovered a secret cache of weapons and ammunition in Kharkiv. According to the investigation, the cache was set up on the instructions of Russian special services for sabotage groups in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

The illegal cache was located in a viewing pit of one of the garage cooperatives in Kharkiv. During searches of this premises, law enforcement officers discovered and seized a significant amount of ammunition, including: mines of various types, grenades, rocket-propelled anti-tank grenade launchers and shells for them, TNT, thermobaric fuses, cartridges for assault rifles and machine guns.

According to operational information, two civilians and one military personnel were involved in setting up the hideout. Investigations are ongoing under the leadership of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office to establish the origin of the weapons and ammunition.

