Russia launched over 70 drones over Ukraine at night. How the air defense worked

On the night of July 11, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 79 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types, up to 60 of which were Shahed.



This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This time, the Russians launched drones from such Russian destinations as Kursk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense shot down 44 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of drones) in the north, south, east, and center of the country. Another 16 drones were lost in location/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Due to the enemy attack, 19 UAVs were hit in eight places, and debris fell in three more places.

Kharkiv, in particular, was under attack on the night of July 11 — three people were injured. The explosions hit a maternity hospital, the woman in labor is being evacuated to another medical facility. Also at night, drones attacked Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region — 7 hits were recorded. A 65-year-old woman was injured. The strikes hit residential buildings, a medical facility, and an enterprise.

