Member countries of the "Coalition of Willing" have agreed on plans for the deployment of a peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine after the end of hostilities.

This was reported on the British government website.

The allies met online on Thursday, July 10: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron from the Joint Staff at Northwood in the UK. President Volodymyr Zelensky, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Maloni and others joined from the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome.

In addition, for the first time, the US representatives participated in the event: President Donald Trumpʼs special envoy Keith Kellogg, Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal.

The partners have agreed to establish a headquarters in Paris, under joint leadership of the United Kingdom and France, to coordinate all tactical and operational matters. The headquarters will move to London within a year, the statement said.

The plan also includes the creation of a coordination group in the Ukrainian capital, headed by a British military officer. After the ceasefire, the contingent is expected to:

will restore the Ground Forces with the help of logisticians, weapons specialists, and instructors;

will make the airspace in Ukraine safe — together with the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Coalition aircraft will patrol the sky. It is expected that this will calm the civilian population and create conditions for the restoration of normal international air traffic;

will support maritime security — specialists will be added to the existing Black Sea Working Group (which includes Turkey, Romania, and Bulgaria) to speed up mine clearance and guarantee shipping to and from Ukrainian ports.

Keir Starmer believes that supporting Ukraine is not only a moral obligation for partners, but also a matter of their own security.

"Together with our partners, we are intensifying support for Ukraine now: we are increasing sanctions pressure on Putin and providing the Ukrainian military with the necessary weapons. The more we counter Russian aggression, the safer it is for Britain, our allies, and the entire Euro-Atlantic space," the politician says.

