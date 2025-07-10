Lithuania invests €21 million in restoring education in Ukraine

Lithuania is investing €21 million in the restoration of education in Ukraine. The corresponding Memorandum of Understanding was signed on July 10 at the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine in Rome by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys and First Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Yevhen Kudryavets.

This was reported by the Ministry of Education and Science.

Investments will focus on creating and equipping safe, inclusive, and innovative learning environments. This will not only contribute to the restoration of education in Ukraine, but also help it meet European standards.

The bulk of the funds — €17 million — will be directed towards the construction of a modern multifunctional hub school in Zhytomyr.

The school will be built according to the project “School of the Future for Ukraine”, developed by Ukrainian and Italian architects. This project won an international competition initiated by Lithuania in 2023. It will be the first school in Ukraine to be built according to the principles of the New European Bauhaus – an approach that combines innovation, comfort and readiness for work in both peacetime and wartime. The school design will be available to all communities free of charge.

Another €3 million will be allocated to install solar energy systems in schools and kindergartens. They will be installed in 14 educational institutions in Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Chernivtsi regions. Thanks to these systems, the work of schools and kindergartens will continue without interruption. This will also reduce long-term electricity costs.

And the last million euros will be directed to support the Catch-up program for educational losses and STEAM training in the Odessa region. The program should help schoolchildren make up for lost time due to long-term distance learning.

Students who are lagging behind will be given additional classes, and for those who show better results, STEAM lessons will be organized. The pilot project will be launched in a new underground school-shelter in Molodizhne, Odesa region.

