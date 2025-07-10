UN Mission: In June, Russians killed the most Ukrainian civilians in three years of the Great War

In June, Ukraine recorded the highest number of civilian casualties in the last three years: 232 people were killed and another 1 343 were injured.

This is stated in the report of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) dated July 10.

Last month, the Russian military carried out ten times more missile strikes and attacks with loitering munitions than in June 2024. Civilians were killed or injured in at least 16 regions and Kyiv.

“Almost no area was safe, regardless of distance from the front line,” the HRMMU added.

In 754 people, which is 54% more than in the same period last year, when 4,381 casualties were documented. Overall, over the past six months, the number of civilian deaths has increased by 17% and the number of injuries by 64%.

The number of Ukrainian deaths has increased sharply, largely due to the occupiersʼ use of powerful long-range missiles and UAVs, their increased destructive power and greater frequency of shelling. The wider use of short-range drones has led to fatal consequences in front-line communities, the report says.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.