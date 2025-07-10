Ukraine will receive 5 000 anti-aircraft missiles from Great Britain — the countries have signed a “historic” agreement

The UK and Ukraine have signed a “historic” deal to supply Thales anti-aircraft missiles, the largest contract ever for Ukraine backed by the UK’s export credit agency.

This was reported by the press service of the British government.

As part of the deal, the UK will provide a £2.5 billion guarantee and 19-year financing. This will open up the purchase of more than 5 000 anti-aircraft missiles. The contract will not only support the British defense industry, but also help Ukraine maintain its defenses in a war against a full-scale Russian invasion.

The agreement will be signed during this yearʼs Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC), which kicked off in Rome on July 10, with the participation of the UK Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and Export Minister Gareth Thomas.

"This landmark deal is an example of how British knowledge and manufacturing are helping Ukraine and creating quality jobs at home. It underlines our Agenda for Change: supporting exports, developing business and standing in solidarity with Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression," said Gareth Thomas.

The United Kingdom has also confirmed that it will provide Ukraine with up to £283 million in bilateral assistance in the 2025-2026 financial year. The funds will be directed to humanitarian needs, energy, stabilization, reforms, recovery and reconstruction.

Up to £10.5 million will also go towards governance reform, including rule of law, justice and anti-corruption initiatives. Another £1 million will be allocated to green energy development and support for the Green Office of Ukraine.

The British International Investment Corporation (BII) will also provide a €30 million loan to Ukrainian agro-holding MHP, the largest producer of poultry and processed meat in Ukraine. This will help preserve jobs and strengthen the resilience of the food and agricultural sectors during a full-scale war.

The United Kingdom will also support a new agreement with Ukraine on investment insurance — this will make insurance more accessible to businesses, including British ones, which will help reduce risks for investors.

The total amount of support from the UK already amounts to £18.3 billion, of which £13 billion is military aid and £5.3 billion is humanitarian support.

