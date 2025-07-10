The EU reported a new package of agreements to support Ukraine worth over €2 billion

On July 10, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented a new package of agreements worth €2.3 billion with financial institutions to support Ukraineʼs recovery at the International Conference on Ukraineʼs Recovery in Rome.

This is reported by the European Commission.

The new package of agreements includes €1.8 billion in loan guarantees and €580 million in grants. It is expected to mobilize up to €10 billion in investment in Ukraine.

In addition, fulfilling a commitment made at last year’s Conference on Ukraine’s Reconstruction in Berlin, von der Leyen announced the creation of the largest investment fund in Ukraine: the European Flagship Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine. It is supported by the European Commission, through the European Investment Bank, as well as France, Germany, Italy and Poland.

With an initial capital of €220 million, the Fund aims to mobilize €500 million by 2026. New funds will be raised as the security situation improves. The flagship fund will contribute to the development of the private equity ecosystem in Ukraine, attracting new capital and strengthening cooperation with existing market participants.

These agreements include:

Support for small and medium-sized businesses: €500 million in guarantees and grants to help Ukraineʼs small businesses, including startups and companies employing veterans and internally displaced persons, for the private sector in key sectors such as energy, transport, etc.

Mobilization of strategic investments: €600 million for large-scale production projects.

Rebuilding cities and communities: €520 million for municipal infrastructure in war-affected areas, including healthcare, urban mobility and housing.

Energy security and green transition: €265 million to stabilize Ukraineʼs power grid, restore renewable energy capacity, and increase energy efficiency.

Critical infrastructure: €310 million for the repair and reconstruction of critical infrastructure, including housing, hospitals and health facilities.

With the launch of these programmes, the EUʼs total commitments under the Investment Framework Programme for Ukraine amount to €5.7 billion. This is expected to leverage over €18 billion in investment.

The EU also transferred one billion euros to Ukraine on July 10 from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets. Since the beginning of the year, Ukraine has already received more than $18.5 billion from frozen Russian money.

