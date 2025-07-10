China reacted to the fact that Ukraine detained two of their citizens and suspects them of espionage

China reacted to reports from Ukrainian law enforcement officers who on July 9 detained two citizens of the Peopleʼs Republic of China who, according to investigators, were collecting secret technologies for the production of “Neptune” missiles.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters at a briefing on July 10 that the information about the detention was still being verified.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

"If this really concerns Chinese citizens, we will protect their legitimate rights according to the law," she stressed.

Counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine detained two Chinese citizens in the capital on July 9. According to law enforcement officers, they wanted to illegally export secret documentation about the Ukrainian RK-360МЦ "Neptune" missile system to China.

The investigation established that one of the detainees is a 24-year-old former student of one of the technical universities in Kyiv. He continued to live in the city after being expelled in 2023 for academic failure.

In order to obtain technical documents on the production of the Neptunes, a former Chinese student tried to recruit a Ukrainian associated with the development of the latest weapons for the Defense Forces. Another person involved is the father of the Chinese student, who lived in China. According to the investigation, he periodically visited Ukraine to personally coordinate his sonʼs intelligence work.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.