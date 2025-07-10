The SBU officer shot dead in Kyiv. The Security Dervice launches investigation

The body of a man with gunshot wounds was found in the Holosiivsky district of Kyiv. The deceased was an SBU officer.

This was reported by the metropolitan police.

Investigative and operational teams from the district and main police departments, criminal investigation officers, dog handlers and other services are working at the scene. All circumstances of the incident are being established.

Former intelligence officer Roman Chervinsky writes that the deceased was the SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych. According to him, the soldier was killed with five shots at close range as he left his house at 8 a.m.

The SBU press service confirmed to Babel that the murdered person was a special services employee, but did not specify his name.

The special service has launched an investigation under Article 348 of the Criminal Code — an attempt on the life of a law enforcement officer or military serviceman.

