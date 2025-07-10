Flooding due to heavy rains in Lviv. What it looks like

Heavy rains have caused flooding in some areas of Lviv and the region. In some places, the water level is almost 3 meters.

This was reported by the mayor of the city Andriy Sadovyi and the State Emergency Service.

The Zubra and Shchyrka rivers overflowed their banks. Due to the rise in water levels, streets, residential buildings and cars in the villages of Sknyliv, Zubra and Sokilnyky were flooded. The Lviv — Pustomyty — Medenychi highway was partially flooded.

In the village of Sknyliv, rescuers rescued four people, including two children. Two dogs were also rescued.

There is a threat of flooding in parts of the Frankivsk, Sykhiv, and Zaliznychny districts of Lviv.

