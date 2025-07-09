Babel sources: Zelensky has decided on a new ambassador to Sweden. Media reports on a number of appointments

President Volodymyr Zelensky has decided to appoint activist and former MP Svitlana Zalishchuk as Ukraineʼs ambassador to Sweden.

This was reported by Babel sources.

Zalishchuk is an MP of the 8th convocation, elected in 2014 from the “Petro Poroshenko Bloc” party. She headed the subcommittee on Euro-Atlantic cooperation and European integration of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Affairs.

She was a co-founder and coordinator of the "CHESNO" movement, as well as the founder of the journalistic movement "Stop Censorship!".

ZN.UA also writes about the appointment of two more ambassadors: Yaroslav Melnyk to Belgium, and Andriy Plakhotniuk to Canada. Melnyk was previously ambassador to Italy, and Plakhotniuk to Sweden.

On July 7, Bloomberg reported that Zelensky discussed replacing the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States during a phone call with the US President Donald Trump.

