Babel sources: Large-scale searches are underway at customs in three regions of Ukraine

Ukrainian law enforcement officers are conducting large-scale searches at customs offices in three regions of Ukraine.

Babel was informed about this by sources in law enforcement agencies.

The searches are conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in conjunction with the National Police, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), and the Bureau of Economic Security (BES).

They take place in Odesa, Volyn, and Chernivtsi regions.

According to sources, these searches are part of the SBUʼs work to prevent the influence of foreign special services on customs officers, prevent the smuggling of weapons and drugs, and prevent other attempts to undermine Ukraineʼs national security.

