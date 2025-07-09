Reuters: Finland and Lithuania preparing to produce anti-personnel mines

Lithuania and Finland are likely to begin domestic production of anti-personnel mines next year to provide themselves and Ukraine with them, given the military threat from Russia.

This was reported to Reuters by officials from both countries.

The two countries have already announced their withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention, which bans the use of such mines. Officials said production could begin after the six-month withdrawal process from the treaty is complete.

Poland, Latvia, and Estonia also withdrew from this agreement, citing growing threats from Russia due to its war against Ukraine.

While the three countries have not yet declared plans to produce anti-personnel mines, officials from Poland and Latvia have indicated that they could quickly begin such production if needed. Estonia is also considering it as a possible option in the future.

At the end of June, Ukraine reported its withdrawal from the 1997 Ottawa Convention in order to be able to better defend itself against Russia, which is not a party to the treaty.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.