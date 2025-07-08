The Old Bailey has convicted a group of men for their role in the arson attack on a warehouse in east London linked to aid to Ukraine. The attack was ordered by the PMC “Wagner”. It is the first time that British men have been convicted of acting on behalf of a banned Russian terrorist organisation.

This is reported by The Guardian.

The incident took place at an industrial site in the Leyton area of east London in March 2024. Niya Mensah (23), who acted with his peer Jakim Rose, filmed the arson on his phone and broadcast it live. Another suspect, Ugnius Asmena (20), was waiting for them in a car.

The operation was organised by Dylan Earl, 20, and Gatwick Airport cleaner Jake Reeves, 23. They targeted a warehouse used to provide humanitarian aid and supply Starlink satellite equipment to Kyiv. The fire caused almost a million pounds in damage. It took eight fire brigades and 60 rescue workers to put out the flames.

The court found Mensah, Rose and Asmena guilty of arson with intent to endanger. Earl and Reeves were the first to be convicted under the new National Security Act 2023.

The men later planned to set fire to a restaurant and a wine shop in the capitalʼs Mayfair district, and also kidnap the owner, Russian Yevgeny Chichvarkin. However, these plans failed. The convicts will be sentenced in the fall, the exact date is not yet known.

