First malaria drug for infants approved for use

The first malaria drug suitable for infants and very young children has been approved for use and is expected to be rolled out in African countries within weeks.

The BBC writes about this.

In 2023, malaria was associated with an estimated 597 000 deaths. Almost all of the deaths occurred in Africa, and about 75% of those who died were children under the age of five.

Malaria treatments for children exist, but until now there has been no specific treatment for infants and young children weighing less than 4.5 kg. They have been treated with drugs designed for older children, with the risk of overdose.

Now, a new drug developed by pharmaceutical company Novartis has been approved by Swiss authorities. The drug, known in some countries as Coartem Baby or Riamet Baby, was developed by Novartis in collaboration with the Swiss non-profit organization Medicines for Malaria Venture. It was supported by the governments of the United Kingdom, Switzerland and the Netherlands, as well as the World Bank and the Rockefeller Foundation.

Eight African countries have participated in the evaluation and trials of the drug and are expected to be among the first to receive access to it.

Novartis plans to offer the drug primarily on a non-commercial basis, and will roll it out in countries with the highest incidence rates within a few weeks.

