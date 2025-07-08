A man was shot in a car in Kyiv, police have launched an investigation

Police are investigating the murder of a 48-year-old local resident in the Desnyansky district of Kyiv. The shooting was reported to police on July 8 at around 7 AM.

This is reported by the Kyiv Police.

Previously, law enforcement officers found out that an unknown person approached a parked car with a man inside, fired a gun, and then fled. The victim died from his injuries.

An investigative and operational group is working at the scene. The police have opened proceedings under the article on intentional murder (Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

