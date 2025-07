On the night of July 8, the Russians launched four S-300/400 anti-aircraft guided missiles and 54 drones into Ukraine.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air defense neutralized 34 UAVs: 26 drones were shot down, another eight were lost in location/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Enemy strike UAVs were recorded hitting five locations.

