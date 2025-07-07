The government will launch a state payment for families of first-graders. What is known

The government will launch a new state payment "Schoolchild Package". This will be a cash benefit of UAH 5 000 for those families who send their child to first grade offline.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

The application for payment can be submitted through "Diya". The money can only be spent in non-cash form, paying with a card for things that are necessary for school — stationery, books, childrenʼs clothes and shoes.

"The launch of the ʼStudent Packageʼ is a small part of the innovations that are also designed to create conditions for Ukrainians to stay and work in Ukraine," says Shmyhal.

Receiving this assistance will not affect the future allocation of housing subsidies or other social benefits. In the future, the Ministry of Social Policy will provide all the details about the "Student Package" and announce the start of the application process.

