In the Kyiv region, they plan to build a quarter for Mariupol residents. When and how will they be able to get housing?

In Bila Tserkva (Kyiv region) they want to build a quarter for internally displaced people from Mariupol. They expect the government to make the necessary decisions to start work on July 7. The project is planned to be implemented in 9 months.

This was reported by the Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine — Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba on the air of the "United News" telethon.

They plan to build three residential complexes on 11 hectares. The land is municipal property. The project will be financed by the Mariupol City Council.

There will be two types of housing — municipal rental housing, which will be provided to displaced persons on social terms through a transparent distribution system, as well as a preferential mortgage — for those Mariupol residents who can purchase housing but need state support.

"For the first time in Ukraine, a model is being created that allows communities to have their own housing stock and rent out apartments on social terms. This is housing that remains the property of the community and is built according to standard projects. The rent will be significantly lower than the market rate, taking into account family income and regional conditions. The apartments are immediately suitable for living: with furniture, appliances, and basic repairs," says Kuleba.

Military personnel, veterans, families of the deceased, large families, and people with disabilities will be prioritized for housing.

"Bila Tserkva is a city that has all the prerequisites for the integration of families who lost their homes due to the war. That is why we are launching a large-scale housing project there for Mariupol residents," said Kuleba.