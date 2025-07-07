On the afternoon of July 7, the Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv with "Shahed" drones — they hit the building of the Kharkiv TRC and the surrounding area, as well as near the Zaporizhzhia TRC.

This was reported by the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Three wounded people are known in Kharkiv TRC, and one injured person among military personnel is known in Zaporizhzhia. Emergency services are working at the scene. Additional information about the injured is being clarified.

For Kharkiv, this is the second attack on July 7, the first was in the morning. The second time the city was attacked was around 11:00 a.m. — within 10 minutes there were six “Shahed” drones. They were hitting residential streets, cars, and people.

In the Kholodnohirsky district, the roof of a building caught fire. Nearby houses were damaged, windows and facades were broken, and cars were burned. One person was injured. The road was hit near residential buildings. The attack damaged trolleybus lines, poles, and traffic lights, and cars are also on fire. In another place, the strike was right next to a two-story building. More than ten cars were destroyed. Another house caught fire simply from a drone strike. According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, 11 people are known to have been injured.

There were also six UAV strikes in Zaporizhzhia. The Russians hit a university building. Residential buildings and businesses in the regional center were also damaged.

Hitting the university building.

Medics are assisting six victims. Their condition is assessed as moderate.

In recent days, these are not the first cities where the TRC has been affected by a Russian strike. For example, on June 30 in Kryvyi Rih, the Russian Federation struck near the TRC building. There were no injuries or losses among personnel. The attack injured civilians who were near the site of the strike.

Due to the attack by the Russian Federation on July 3, a fire broke out in the building of the Poltava United City TRC. Two people died. Another 11 people were injured. Among the injured were two TRC servicemen and two female employees of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Vitaliy Sarantsev, a spokesman for the Ground Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, says that by striking the TRC, which the Russians have begun to practice in recent days, they want to disrupt the mobilization process.

