Netflix says 50% of its users watch anime — thatʼs 300 million people

Streaming service Netflix said that 50% of its users worldwide watch anime. Therefore, the company decided to double down on its anime development strategy and introduced new games, series at a presentation at Anime Expo in Los Angeles.

This is reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

According to Netflix, an estimated 300 million viewers watch anime, and viewing of this animation has tripled in the past five years. The record year was 2024, when 33 anime appeared in the Netflix Global Top 10 (Non-English) ranking.

The streaming service also said that by 2024, anime content will have been watched over 1 billion times worldwide, with 80-90% of users opting for dubbed content. And to meet demand, Netflix is offering anime dubbed in up to 33 languages.

At the presentation, Netflix announced the main premiere — Sakamoto Days. This is an anime series about a killer who became a family man. The first season stayed in the Global Top 10 Netflix for 10 weeks and entered the charts in 54 countries. New episodes will be released weekly starting July 14.

Netflix also unveiled the first teaser and a new poster for the sequel to the series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, which takes place in the world of the game Cyberpunk 2077 from CD Projekt Red.

