Russia attacked Ukraine with four missiles and over 100 drones. How the air defense worked

On the night of July 7, the Russians attacked Ukraine with four S-300/400 anti-aircraft guided missiles, as well as 101 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This time, the enemy army launched missiles from the Kursk region, which is in the Russian Federation, and drones from the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as from such Russian destinations as Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 75 drones in the north, east, and south of the country. Of these, 58 were shot down, and another 17 were lost in location/suppressed by electronic warfare.

The Russian attack resulted in hits in 10 places, and debris fell in another 7.

Thus, one person died in Odesa after a Russian strike. The city was attacked by drones. Garages, service stations, cars, trucks, and a bus were damaged there. In Kharkiv, 27 people were injured. Three people were taken to hospitals, including a child in moderate condition.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.