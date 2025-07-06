Armenia commented on the statement of Ukrainian intelligence that Russia is strengthening its military presence there

The Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine issued a statement on July 5 that Russia has accelerated the staffing of its military base in the Armenian city of Gyumri. This is being done to increase pressure on the South Caucasus. The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has provided a comment.

According to GUR, along with the incitement of interethnic conflict, Russia is increasing its military presence in the Caucasus. It is assumed that the deterioration of relations between Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation was prepared in advance.

In response to the GUR report and rumors that appeared in the media, Armenian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ani Badalyan stated that it is of fundamental importance for Armenia that its territory not be used by a third party to attack neighboring states.

Russian security forces conducted a raid on the Azerbaijani diaspora in Yekaterinburg on June 27. Two Azerbaijanis were killed during the raid. Since then, the countries have carried out mutual arrests of each otherʼs citizens and diaspora representatives.

Seven employees of Sputnik Azerbaijan, a branch of the Russian propaganda media outlet Rossiya Segodnya, were detained in Baku on June 30. Security forces then raided the Sputnik Azerbaijan office in Baku. Sources for the Azerbaijani APA news agency said at the time that law enforcement officers had detained two FSB employees who worked for the media outlet.

