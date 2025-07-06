The enemy attacked rescuers in Kharkiv and Kherson. It used double-tap tactics

The enemy attacked rescuers of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv and Kherson. After the arrival of emergency services to the attack sites, they were attacked again.

This is reported by the State Emergency Service.

In Kharkiv, the enemy struck the city using a drone. After the rescuers arrived at the scene of the fire, the occupiers struck again. A fire tanker was damaged. The personnel were not injured — the firefighters went down to shelter in time.

In Kherson, after shelling of the city, a fire broke out at a gas station. When rescuers arrived to put it out, the enemy attacked them again. A fire truck was damaged. Personnel and civilians were not injured.

