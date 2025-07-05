FT: EU to create strategic reserves of minerals and equipment amid growing threats

The European Union will create emergency stocks of critical minerals and kits, in particular for cable repair, amid growing concerns about the EUʼs vulnerability to attacks.

This is stated in an unpublished draft document of the European Commission, which was reviewed by the Financial Times.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

The European Commission is proposing that member states coordinate stocks of food, medicine, and even nuclear fuel. They are also proposing to create reserves at the EU level more quickly, including modules for repairing cables. The European Commission says this is necessary “to quickly recover from energy or fiber-optic failures.

In addition, it also concerns rare earth metals and permanent magnets, which are critically important for the energy industry and defense systems.

But the European Commission said it would create a “strategic reserve network” to improve coordination between member states. The document said there was currently “limited common understanding of which items are critically needed for crisis preparedness in a rapidly changing threat landscape”.

They also plan to regularly update lists of critical goods, adapted to “regional specificities and types of crises”. EU member states are recommended to better stimulate the private sector to accumulate the necessary reserves, for example, through tax breaks.

The European Union also plans to work with allies to create "joint warehouses" and to coordinate more closely the management of dual-use resources and infrastructure with NATO.

The need for investment in critical reserve will also be considered during the preparation of the EUʼs new multiannual financial framework, which is due to be presented in July. The draft of this specific document is due to be published next week. Its content may still change.

The FT notes that the EU plan arose, in particular, against the backdrop of several cases of undersea cable breaks in recent years — presumably sabotage — which worried the bloc about the vulnerability of critical infrastructure.