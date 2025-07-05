Flash floods kill 24 in US. More than 20 girls missing from summer camp

A monthʼs worth of rain fell in a matter of hours in the Texas Hill Country, USA, causing widespread flooding. At least 24 people have died and dozens more are missing.

Social media was flooded with calls for help as relatives sought any information about those missing in the flood zone. At least 10 inches of rain fell overnight in central Kerr County, causing flash flooding on the Guadalupe River.

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Light said 24 people were killed. Authorities said 237 people were rescued, including 167 by helicopter.

Twenty-three girls from the Mystic Childrenʼs Camp, a Christian summer camp located along the Guadalupe River in the town of Gantt, are reported missing.

However, one of the girls who was at the camp said that the flood completely destroyed it. People were evacuated from there by helicopter.

According to Bob Fogarty, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio, a river level gauge in Hunt recorded a rise of 22 feet (6.7 meters) in about two hours. The gauge failed after recording a level of 30 feet (9 meters).

